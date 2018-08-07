Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand GrowHealthy

GrowHealthy

BODY Ghost Rider OG Indica Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Ghost Rider O.G. (Body) Cartridge

Genetics: Ghost Train Haze x Sour Pez

This BODY cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~367.50 mg THC, ~5.50 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:67.

*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.

Ghost Rider OG effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!