Ghost Rider O.G. (Body) Cartridge



Genetics: Ghost Train Haze x Sour Pez



This BODY cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~367.50 mg THC, ~5.50 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:67.



