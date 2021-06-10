Grown Rogue
Jack Herer
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
A strong Sativa cultivar widely appreciated by cannabis veterans and novices alike. It's analgesic properties combined with a sativa charge making it the perfect day-time choice for those who do not have time for pain cause they've got work to do!
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
