Hardwired
About Hardwired
Who We Are: We are a creative technology company focused on the cannabis industry. Our goal is to bring creative technology to the cannabis industry through strategic, creative and technical innovation. What We Do: Through our love of technology, our thirst for creativity and our understanding of the ever-evolving digital world we develop smart, creative and technology-led solutions for the cannabis and small business communities.