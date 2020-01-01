 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Hardwired

Hardwired

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Hardwired

Who We Are: We are a creative technology company focused on the cannabis industry. Our goal is to bring creative technology to the cannabis industry through strategic, creative and technical innovation. What We Do: Through our love of technology, our thirst for creativity and our understanding of the ever-evolving digital world we develop smart, creative and technology-led solutions for the cannabis and small business communities.