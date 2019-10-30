About this strain
Confidential Cheese by DNA Genetics is a crossbred hybrid of Cheese and LA Confidential. This indica-dominant strain has pale green crystal-covered buds with a sour cheese aroma inherited from its parent. Medical patients have used the potent and heavy effects of Confidential Cheese to treat severe pain, insomnia, and lost appetite. For growers, this strain finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks with moderate yields.
Confidential Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!