Harmony Farms

Confidential Cheese Co2 Cartridge 0.5g

IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Confidential Cheese effects

97 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
