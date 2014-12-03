Harmony Farms
Confidential Cheese HTO Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Confidential Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!