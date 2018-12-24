HashBone
CLOWN x HashBone x Heavy Grass | Clowns Choice / Paradise Citrus 6 .5g Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Introducing CLOWN, crafted by Slipknot co-founder Shawn “clown” Crahan in partnership with HashBone and Heavy Grass. Clown's signature HashBone line contains a potent uplifting blend of 75% indica flower and 25% Paradise Citrus bubble hash with an amazing lab-tested THC level of 40%+ that is destined to appeal to his fans and connoisseurs alike!
Like all HashBone pre-rolls, CLOWN is solventless. Branded with original artwork, this special edition pre-roll includes Clown’s Choice, a premium indica flower with an earthy citrus-rich flavor profile with sublime sedating effects. This is blended with Paradise Citrus, made from crossing Tropicana Cookies and Tina, adding another layer of full-body relaxation with happy head highs & citrusy notes of orchard-fresh sour orange.
As clown says, "Remember, it's just medicine."
Get This!
6 .5g HASH-INFUSED PRE-ROLLS
SOLVENTLESS
75% TOP-SHELF FLOWER
25% COLD WATER BUBBLE HASH
CHEMICAL-FREE PAPER
MATCHES INCLUDED
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
231 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
