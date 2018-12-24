About this product

Introducing CLOWN, crafted by Slipknot co-founder Shawn “clown” Crahan in partnership with HashBone and Heavy Grass. Clown's signature HashBone line contains a potent uplifting blend of 75% indica flower and 25% Paradise Citrus bubble hash with an amazing lab-tested THC level of 40%+ that is destined to appeal to his fans and connoisseurs alike!



Like all HashBone pre-rolls, CLOWN is solventless. Branded with original artwork, this special edition pre-roll includes Clown’s Choice, a premium indica flower with an earthy citrus-rich flavor profile with sublime sedating effects. This is blended with Paradise Citrus, made from crossing Tropicana Cookies and Tina, adding another layer of full-body relaxation with happy head highs & citrusy notes of orchard-fresh sour orange.



As clown says, "Remember, it's just medicine."



Get This!



6 .5g HASH-INFUSED PRE-ROLLS

SOLVENTLESS

75% TOP-SHELF FLOWER

25% COLD WATER BUBBLE HASH

CHEMICAL-FREE PAPER

MATCHES INCLUDED