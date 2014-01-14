About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Headlight
Headlight is a premium line of high potency cannabis flower and concentrate products. For experienced consumers only, each strain contains some of the highest THC content found on the market. Our whole flower, pre-rolls and oil products are carefully sourced, reminding the most seasoned consumer or budtender of their first time. With Headlight, you can’t say you didn’t see it coming. Products are currently available in CA state locations.