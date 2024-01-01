About this product
About this strain
Cherry Garcia, also known as "Garcia's Cherry" and "Cherry Gar See Ya," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with 3x Crazy. Consumers say this strain is balancing, with continued use, it is more calming than energizing. Cherry Garcia effects will make you feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Consumers who smoked this strain say it makes them giggly and can help improve your mood. The flavor of Cherry Garcia is on the sweet side, with berry and cherry aromas shining through. Medical marijuana patients tell us they choose this strain to relieve symptoms related to stress, pain, and depression. Cherry Garcia was originally bred by Natural State Cultivation.