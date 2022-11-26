About this product
6.35% total terpenes
White Poison is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison and White Widow. White Poison is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced consumers who love a burst of energy. Leafly customers tell us White Poison's effects include energetic, focused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Poison when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue. Bred by Five Trees, White Poison’s dominant terpene is terpinolene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Poison, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
