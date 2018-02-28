Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

Heavy Hitters' AC/DC is a 1:1 THC/CBD hybrid, featuring a flower-forward taste profile paired with a mild, restorative high.



Taste Profile: Earthy, woody and pine



Effect Profile: A clean body high



Lineage: Cannatonic crossed with Ruderalis