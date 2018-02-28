About this product
Pure, Potent. Perfect.
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
Heavy Hitters' AC/DC is a 1:1 THC/CBD hybrid, featuring a flower-forward taste profile paired with a mild, restorative high.
Taste Profile: Earthy, woody and pine
Effect Profile: A clean body high
Lineage: Cannatonic crossed with Ruderalis
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
Heavy Hitters' AC/DC is a 1:1 THC/CBD hybrid, featuring a flower-forward taste profile paired with a mild, restorative high.
Taste Profile: Earthy, woody and pine
Effect Profile: A clean body high
Lineage: Cannatonic crossed with Ruderalis
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
616 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.