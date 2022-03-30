About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
This apple is a return ticket to your personal garden of Eden. Apple Tartz is a tasty hybrid with a complex bouquet - hints of sour apple and sweet cookie, but with a layered flavor profile that smacks of apple, diesel, and even a bit of licorice. The effects are simpler: Relaxation but without sedation, and some happy focus that makes this strain a versatile (and delicious) companion for everyday use.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Apple, Sour, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Apple Fritter and Runtz
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
