Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



This apple is a return ticket to your personal garden of Eden. Apple Tartz is a tasty hybrid with a complex bouquet - hints of sour apple and sweet cookie, but with a layered flavor profile that smacks of apple, diesel, and even a bit of licorice. The effects are simpler: Relaxation but without sedation, and some happy focus that makes this strain a versatile (and delicious) companion for everyday use.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Apple, Sour, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Apple Fritter and Runtz