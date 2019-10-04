About this product
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Take a trip somewhere tropical and enjoy the island lifestyle, no matter where you are. Pina Acai is a happy hybrid with an unmistakable pineapple flavor and earthy undertones. While the exact lineage of this strain is unknown, it’s great at relaxing your body and calming your thoughts, making it great for those afternoons where you don’t have much to do - but still want to get things done.
Taste Profile: Pineapple, Tropical, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifted, Balanced
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to be descended from Pineapple Piss
J1, also known as "Jack One," "Jack 1," and "J-1," is a high-end hybrid marijuana strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for extra mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.