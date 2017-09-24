Jack Herer x Sour Bears | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.

Flower: Jack Herer

Jack Herer, also known as "The Jack," is a sativa-dominant hybrid resulting from a cross between Haze, Northern Lights #5, and Shiva Skunk. Renowned worldwide, this strain delivers an energizing and uplifting high that kicks in quickly after exhale. It fills your mind with clear-headed euphoria, boosting creativity, focus, and motivation. Ideal for socializing, Jack Herer inspires easy conversation and deep thoughts, making it perfect for days when you need an extra push to get moving.

Rosin: Sour Bears

Sour Bears is a fun and energizing Sativa strain that will help calm minor aches and pains while also giving a rush of motivation and inspiration to take on the day in a great mood! It has flavors of sour citrus, sweet ripe berries, and earthy pine.

Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Energetic
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sour, Pine
Lineage:
Jack Herer: Haze x Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Skunk
Sour Bears: Kosher Chem x Beary White x Sour Crack

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
