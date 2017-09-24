Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Jack Herer



Jack Herer, also known as "The Jack," is a sativa-dominant hybrid resulting from a cross between Haze, Northern Lights #5, and Shiva Skunk. Renowned worldwide, this strain delivers an energizing and uplifting high that kicks in quickly after exhale. It fills your mind with clear-headed euphoria, boosting creativity, focus, and motivation. Ideal for socializing, Jack Herer inspires easy conversation and deep thoughts, making it perfect for days when you need an extra push to get moving.



Rosin: Sour Bears



Sour Bears is a fun and energizing Sativa strain that will help calm minor aches and pains while also giving a rush of motivation and inspiration to take on the day in a great mood! It has flavors of sour citrus, sweet ripe berries, and earthy pine.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Energetic

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sour, Pine

Lineage:

Jack Herer: Haze x Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Skunk

Sour Bears: Kosher Chem x Beary White x Sour Crack

