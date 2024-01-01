Spray Tan x Grape Gas | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 22%CBD —

About this product

Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.

Flower Strain: Spray Tan

Get that sunny summer feeling with this deliciously tropical hybrid. A cross of Orange Cookies, Sundae Driver, and Spray Tan will turn your day into a mini-vacation with its relaxing body and uplifting mental effects. A great strain for daily use Spray Tan smokes smoothly, leaving the flavors of orange citrus and diesel dancing on your tongue.

Rosin Strain: Grape Gas

Grape Gas is a balanced Indica dominant hybrid, created by crossing OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. It offers a funky flavor profile, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus, and heavy gassy diesel. The aroma is pungent, with a sour diesel overtone accented by sour citrus and spicy grape notes, intensifying with each hit.

Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calming
Flavor Profile: Grape, Citrus ,Gas
Lineage:
Spray Tan: Sundae Driver x Orange Cookies
Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purple x The Truth

About this strain

Spray Tan is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Orange Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Spray Tan is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Flamingo Fine Cannabis, the average price of Spray Tan typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Spray Tan’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Spray Tan, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
