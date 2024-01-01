Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Spray Tan



Get that sunny summer feeling with this deliciously tropical hybrid. A cross of Orange Cookies, Sundae Driver, and Spray Tan will turn your day into a mini-vacation with its relaxing body and uplifting mental effects. A great strain for daily use Spray Tan smokes smoothly, leaving the flavors of orange citrus and diesel dancing on your tongue.



Rosin Strain: Grape Gas



Grape Gas is a balanced Indica dominant hybrid, created by crossing OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. It offers a funky flavor profile, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus, and heavy gassy diesel. The aroma is pungent, with a sour diesel overtone accented by sour citrus and spicy grape notes, intensifying with each hit.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calming

Flavor Profile: Grape, Citrus ,Gas

Lineage:

Spray Tan: Sundae Driver x Orange Cookies

Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purple x The Truth

