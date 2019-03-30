ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 151 reviews

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver

Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

Effects

119 people reported 516 effects
Happy 42%
Relaxed 42%
Uplifted 31%
Euphoric 26%
Creative 17%
Pain 17%
Stress 16%
Depression 15%
Anxiety 10%
Arthritis 8%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 3%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%

Lineage

Strain parent
FPOG
parent
Strain
Sundae Driver

