Tropicana Cookies | Sativa - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Heavy Hitters
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.

Introducing the Tropicana Rosin Cart, a meticulously crafted strain created by Oni Seed Co to offer a flavor and effect experience like no other. With each inhale, indulge in the bright, citrusy zest that dances on your palate, followed by the comforting embrace of sweet, cookie-like undertones. Our extraction process ensures that every note is captured, delivering a symphony of flavors that elevate the vaping experience to unparalleled levels of satisfaction, while its potent effects provide a blissful, euphoric lift that melts away stress and leaves you feeling relaxed yet uplifted. Get ready to savor the essence of Tropicana Cookies in every draw.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Tropical Fruit, Citrus, Sweet
Effect Profile: Focused, Creative, Euphoric
Lineage: GSC x Tangie

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
