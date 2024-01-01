Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.



Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Introducing the Tropicana Rosin Cart, a meticulously crafted strain created by Oni Seed Co to offer a flavor and effect experience like no other. With each inhale, indulge in the bright, citrusy zest that dances on your palate, followed by the comforting embrace of sweet, cookie-like undertones. Our extraction process ensures that every note is captured, delivering a symphony of flavors that elevate the vaping experience to unparalleled levels of satisfaction, while its potent effects provide a blissful, euphoric lift that melts away stress and leaves you feeling relaxed yet uplifted. Get ready to savor the essence of Tropicana Cookies in every draw.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Tropical Fruit, Citrus, Sweet

Effect Profile: Focused, Creative, Euphoric

Lineage: GSC x Tangie

