Wagyu | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 1.5G Three-Pack
Wagyu effects are mostly calming.
Wagyu potency is higher THC than average.
Wagyu is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Meat Breath x Lemon Cherry Terdz. This strain is an indica dominant hybrid. Wagyu is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Wagyu typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. It's described as "candy gas notes on the front end" and "finish with the earthy Mendo Breath/Meat Breath flavor. A very unique smoke." If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wagyu, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
