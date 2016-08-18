Sunshine is a cross of Sunshine Daydream x Chemdawg #4. This High Times Cup award-winning pheno produces huge buds that resemble the sun with its bright yellow-orange coloring. It has a sweet, kushy flavor profile with earthy, citrus aromas. The effects are warm and comforting, starting behind your eyes then slowly spreading throughout your body. You’ll be overcome with a long-lasting sensation of ecstasy.