  3. Sunshine Daydream
Indica

4.5 91 reviews

Sunshine Daydream

Cannabinoids

Sunshine Daydream

From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains. 

Effects

73 people reported 673 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 32%
Uplifted 31%
Pain 39%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 26%
Inflammation 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

91

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Moonshine
parent
Second strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Sunshine Daydream
First strain child
Sunshine #4
child
Second strain child
Focaccia
child

