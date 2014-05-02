From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
91
Find Sunshine Daydream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sunshine Daydream nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sunshine Daydream
Hang tight. We're looking for Sunshine Daydream nearby.