About this product

Appearance: dense light green nugs with beautiful hues of violet speckled throughout accenting the milky white trichomes on the buds



Aroma: smell reminiscent of opening a fresh bag of sweet tarts candy initially with sour fruit ending that tingles the nose



Flavor: the taste is sweet, pink bubblegum sorbet flavor remains on the palate after the exhale



Effect: The high is balanced; a light tingle sensation is felt throughout the entire body while smoking producing a muscle relaxing benefit leading to some pain relief. The Consumers can remain functional if needed however may relax if they want as well with my gelato.