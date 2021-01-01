About this product

Appearance: beautiful hues of forest green accentuate the sparse but beautiful orange pistils. The tint of purple on the flowers create an eye pleasing experience with a nice layer of frost amplifying the aesthetic



Aroma: sweet fruity lifesaver candy like smell opening the bag, very gassy once you squeeze or crack the buds, the gassy sweetness intermingles wonderfully after the grind.



Flavor: perfect balance of sweet candy and gassy diesel notes



Effects: very balanced high both physical and cerebral, great for a relaxing, tension relieving smoke after work or before bed