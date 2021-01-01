About this product
Appearance: beautiful hues of forest green accentuate the sparse but beautiful orange pistils. The tint of purple on the flowers create an eye pleasing experience with a nice layer of frost amplifying the aesthetic
Aroma: sweet fruity lifesaver candy like smell opening the bag, very gassy once you squeeze or crack the buds, the gassy sweetness intermingles wonderfully after the grind.
Flavor: perfect balance of sweet candy and gassy diesel notes
Effects: very balanced high both physical and cerebral, great for a relaxing, tension relieving smoke after work or before bed
Heights Flower
More out of their flower, more out of their relations and more out of their life. 100% Premium, hand trimmed, full flavor flower. Born and raised in Los Angles, CA.