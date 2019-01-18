Hella Loud
Ghostbreath
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
