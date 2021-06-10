Loading…
Logo for the brand Hemp Living

Hemp Living

Hemp Living Delta 8 Dab Wax 1g Jar - Hemperor Jack 900mg

SativaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Hemperor Jack Dab Wax (900mg). This is the Jack Herer strain and is Sativa-dominant, combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. Consumers typically describe this Sativa as blissful, clear-headed, and creative while delivering spicy, pine-scented flavors to enjoy.

Jack Herer effects

Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
