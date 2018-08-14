Red, white and black drop swirl shea butter and hemp soap with robust and delicious cherry-almond fragrance. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free, and non-GMO.



Fan comments:

"Smells sweet like cherry Laffy Taffy."

"It feels like a bubble bath without the hassle."

"It took me back to riding my bike to the carryout to get candy when I was a kid."



Ingredients:

Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.