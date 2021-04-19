Tangie is an energizing sativa strain. We made our Tangie inspired soap in oranges and yellows with a gold leaf stamp. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free and non-GMO.



Fan comments:

"Smells like exactly like the fruit."

"Feels like a cup of coffee for the skin."

"Reminds me of summer at the fair. I have no idea why since there probably wasn't a tangerine for miles, but there you go."



Ingredients:

Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.