About this product
1mL Hemp-Derived Delta-8 Distillate with Botanical Derived Terpenes
Cherry Pie – Hybrid – Sweet, berry, earthy
Distillate drippers can be used for a variety of uses from filling your own vaporizers, dabbing or infusing your own edibles. Housed in borosilicate glass for heat resistance, the syringe can be heated directly with a lighter/torch, submerged in hot water or microwaved on low heat to allow the oil to flow through the narrow tip. A 14ga 1/2″ blunt tip luer lock needle is included for your convenience.
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,380 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
HempXotic
Here at HempXotic, our main goal is to one day, be able to call cannabinoids a natural common medicine, and become a healthier alternative to modern medicine for people who need it the most.
We try to give customers in need of hemp products a place they can trust. We strive to get you the best prices with the highest quality hemp products on the market. All of our products are lab tested and each order comes with a barcode that takes you straight to the results!
