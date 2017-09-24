Introducing Hepworth's Jack Herer 1g Vape Cartridge: Step into the legendary world of Jack Herer with our premium Vape Cartridge. Named after the renowned cannabis activist, Jack Herer, this sativa-dominant strain is celebrated for its invigorating effects and distinctive aroma. Our Jack Herer Vape Cartridge is the ideal choice for those seeking a clear-headed and creative high. Its aroma is a delightful combination of pine and earthy scents, with a subtle hint of citrus. With Hepworth's Jack Herer Vape Cartridge, you can experience the invigorating and uplifting effects that have made this strain a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs. Elevate your vaping sessions and immerse yourself in the world of Jack Herer, where inspiration and focus unite for an extraordinary journey.

