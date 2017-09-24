1G Jack Herer

by Hepworth
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Hepworth's Jack Herer 1g Vape Cartridge: Step into the legendary world of Jack Herer with our premium Vape Cartridge. Named after the renowned cannabis activist, Jack Herer, this sativa-dominant strain is celebrated for its invigorating effects and distinctive aroma. Our Jack Herer Vape Cartridge is the ideal choice for those seeking a clear-headed and creative high. Its aroma is a delightful combination of pine and earthy scents, with a subtle hint of citrus. With Hepworth's Jack Herer Vape Cartridge, you can experience the invigorating and uplifting effects that have made this strain a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs. Elevate your vaping sessions and immerse yourself in the world of Jack Herer, where inspiration and focus unite for an extraordinary journey.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

Hepworth
Rooted in hard work, dedication, and a deep respect for the Earth and its resources, the Hepworth's cultivate exceptional sungrown flower and process it into a diverse range of products. From raw flower to premium and intimate oils, and balms, the Hepworth's dedicated team strives to exceed expectations and provide consumers with an unparalleled natural cannabis experience.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000021
