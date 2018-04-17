Introducing Hepworth’s Super Lemon Haze 1g Vape Cartridge: Everything one would expect from the namesake. Our Super Lemon Haze Vape Cartridge delivers a mixture between creativity and elation, producing the optimal sativa-high. Experience uniquely energetic and lively effects, but proceed with caution if searching for a relaxing journey. With Hepworth's Super Lemon Haze Vape Cartridge, you can expect a smooth and flavorful vaping experience, delivering the signature Super Lemon Haze effects in a convenient and portable format.

