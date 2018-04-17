1G Super Lemon Haze Vape Cartridge

by Hepworth
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Hepworth’s Super Lemon Haze 1g Vape Cartridge: Everything one would expect from the namesake. Our Super Lemon Haze Vape Cartridge delivers a mixture between creativity and elation, producing the optimal sativa-high. Experience uniquely energetic and lively effects, but proceed with caution if searching for a relaxing journey. With Hepworth's Super Lemon Haze Vape Cartridge, you can expect a smooth and flavorful vaping experience, delivering the signature Super Lemon Haze effects in a convenient and portable format.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Hepworth
Rooted in hard work, dedication, and a deep respect for the Earth and its resources, the Hepworth's cultivate exceptional sungrown flower and process it into a diverse range of products. From raw flower to premium and intimate oils, and balms, the Hepworth's dedicated team strives to exceed expectations and provide consumers with an unparalleled natural cannabis experience.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000021
