The Trifecta is here, all the way from far away galaxies, this Alien OG blend is a three-headed beast containing delta 8 THC, CBG, and CBD! It’s a heavy combo accompanied by terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and ocimene.
So what do all these compounds do? They synergize to produce knock-out Indica effects while tasting out of this world good! The terpenes give Alien OG a bold citrus, sweet, and funky-gas lemon taste.
Alien OG will also leave you in total couch-lock mode when visiting you, and if you mess with the Alien too much you can be sure it will abduct you into a heavy sleep.
Our Alien OG blend is what we call: Ratio Blends. These blends produce interesting effects due to the ratio of different cannabinoids used. Sometimes, adding a sprinkle or two of a certain cannabinoid can create something unique.
Try Alien OG today. You won’t regret it.
Comes in a 1ml - ceramic Liberty V9 Amigo Itsuwa vape cart.
Alien OG
Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Alien OG effects
Reported by real people like you
735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
