About this product

The Trifecta is here, all the way from far away galaxies, this Alien OG blend is a three-headed beast containing delta 8 THC, CBG, and CBD! It’s a heavy combo accompanied by terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and ocimene.



So what do all these compounds do? They synergize to produce knock-out Indica effects while tasting out of this world good! The terpenes give Alien OG a bold citrus, sweet, and funky-gas lemon taste.



Alien OG will also leave you in total couch-lock mode when visiting you, and if you mess with the Alien too much you can be sure it will abduct you into a heavy sleep.



Our Alien OG blend is what we call: Ratio Blends. These blends produce interesting effects due to the ratio of different cannabinoids used. Sometimes, adding a sprinkle or two of a certain cannabinoid can create something unique.



Try Alien OG today. You won’t regret it.



Comes in a 1ml - ceramic Liberty V9 Amigo Itsuwa vape cart.