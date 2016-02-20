About this product

Jungle Glue is a strain high in terpenes such as b-caryophyllene, alpha-pinene, and with a generous amount of CBG in the mix! Effect-wise, Jungle Glue will make you feel warm and calm, but not to the point where it becomes overwhelming.



It’s closer to an Indica despite it being a hybrid. It is gentle, but the potent-clear-headed body stone is too good to pass up!



Terpenes used in this blend: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Terpineol, Proprietary Blend.



Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.