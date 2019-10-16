About this product
Platinum OG is a favorite amongst fans of OG. It provides a very classic taste and aroma. Platinum OG is the top of the line OG Hemp Flower that there is on the market today. It has been cultivated for the fans of OG. Platinum OG is a no brainier for the cannabis enthusiast who enjoys OG flavors.
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
