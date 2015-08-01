HI Guys by Cowlitz
Rude Boi OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
RudeBoi OG effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
