About this product
About this strain
Alien Walker effects
Reported by real people like you
121 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!