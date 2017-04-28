ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Albert Walker
Hybrid

4.6 71 reviews

Albert Walker

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Albert Walker
Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker’s euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.

Effects

49 people reported 398 effects
Relaxed 79%
Happy 73%
Euphoric 57%
Hungry 44%
Focused 28%
Pain 36%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 26%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 8%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghan Skunk
parent
Strain
Albert Walker
First strain child
Al's Dream
child
Second strain child
Alien Walker
child

Products with Albert Walker

