Blueberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
206 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
