About this strain
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,887 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
