Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
