High Garden

Banana Cream 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 29%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Nutty & Sweet
Hints of Cream & Fruit

SENSATION
Relaxing Body High
Sociable Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G Indica Flower

Banana Cream OG effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
17% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!