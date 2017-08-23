About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Sweet & Fruity
Tart Blueberry
SENSATION
Cerebral Stimulation
Creative Energy
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One Eighth Flower (3.5 Grams)
About this strain
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
257 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.