High Garden

Cherry Blossom 3.5G Indica Flower

IndicaTHC 20%CBD

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Cherry
Sweet Aroma

SENSATION
Mellow Body High
Relaxed Sedation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Cherry Blossom effects

8 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!