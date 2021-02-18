High Garden
Cherry Blossom 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Cherry
Sweet Aroma
SENSATION
Mellow Body High
Relaxed Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Cherry Blossom effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
