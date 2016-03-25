High Grade AZ
Hemlock Daytripper Disposable Pen - 0.4g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.
Hemlock effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
