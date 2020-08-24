About this strain
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
