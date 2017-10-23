About this product
Lift Off Extracts Flo Live Resin 1g
High Life FarmsResin
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this strain
Flo, also known as "DJ Short Flo," is an award-winning hybrid marijuana strain. This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects of Flo are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.
High Life Farms
- MI, US: GR-C-001291
- MI, US: AU-G-EX-000351
- MI, US: PR-000317
- MI, US: AU-P-000348
