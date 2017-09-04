Green Line OG is the cherished offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus meet earthy pine, putting a refreshing twist on the prolific OG Kush strain. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the physical efficacy of its OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal mental clarity and physical comfort. Whatever your symptoms, Green Line OG will get you where you need to be, day or night.



The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.