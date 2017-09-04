About this product
The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.
About this strain
Green Line OG by Cresco Labs is the offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus and forest floor fill the nose with a refreshing aroma. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the potency of its Ghost OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal parts mental clarity and physical comfort, offering consumers mood elevation while curbing aches and pain.
Green Line OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with