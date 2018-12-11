Rocket Fuel is a hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.



Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.