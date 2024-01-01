We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Higher Class Genetics
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
30 products
Cartridges
In The Pines PAX Pod 0.5g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 65.3%
CBD 0.5%
Resin
Jack the Ripper Live Resin 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Alien OG Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 81.2%
CBD 0.9%
Resin
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG Live Resin Batter 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Jillybean Live Resin Batter 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
XXX OG Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 66.9%
CBD 0%
Resin
Orange Creamsicle Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Jager Live Resin Batter 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Lemon Meringue Live Resin Batter 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Mr. Nice Guy PAX Pod 0.5g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 70.1%
CBD 0.6%
Wax
Blue Dream Wax 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 76.5%
CBD 0.2%
Cartridges
Jilly Bean LRE PAX Pod 0.5g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Dutch Treat Cured Resin Budder 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 73.3%
CBD 0.04%
Resin
Gelato #33 Live Resin Batter 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Jillybean PAX Pod 0.5g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 76.7%
CBD 0.8%
Resin
Black Domina Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 70.7%
CBD 0%
Wax
Purple Hindu Kush Wax 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 76.1%
CBD 0.3%
Resin
Black Jack Live Resin Canary Diamonds 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Crater Lake Diamonds 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 80.5%
CBD 0%
Resin
Do-Si-Dos Live Resin Canary Diamonds 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
God Bud Live Resin Canary Diamonds 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Burmese Kush Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Marionberry Kush Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Golden Goat Live Resin 1g
by Higher Class Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
