About this product

Higher Minds Horticulture's, Platinum Huckleberry Cookies reeks of gas and sulfur with eye-watering backnotes of skunk and spice. Its smoke is thick and savory, giving way to a lingering hint of molasses-like sweetness. The mind is invigorated. Wild thoughts race around like hundreds of hamsters in hundreds of exercise wheels. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies heightens your enjoyment of sensory stimulation. Enjoy it alongside live music, a blockbuster movie or campfire s'mores.