Logo for the brand Higher Minds Horticulture

Higher Minds Horticulture

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Higher Minds Horticulture's, Platinum Huckleberry Cookies reeks of gas and sulfur with eye-watering backnotes of skunk and spice. Its smoke is thick and savory, giving way to a lingering hint of molasses-like sweetness. The mind is invigorated. Wild thoughts race around like hundreds of hamsters in hundreds of exercise wheels. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies heightens your enjoyment of sensory stimulation. Enjoy it alongside live music, a blockbuster movie or campfire s'mores.

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!