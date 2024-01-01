We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
High Fidelity
Premium Flowers and Extracts
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
13 products
Flower
White Fire Tahoe Cookies
by High Fidelity
THC 28.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Orange Cookies
by High Fidelity
THC 22.73%
CBD 0%
Flower
Garanimals
by High Fidelity
THC 32.15%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gelato Cake
by High Fidelity
THC 27.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gelato 45
by High Fidelity
THC 12.49%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mimosa
by High Fidelity
THC 26.86%
CBD 0.02%
Flower
Blue Sky
by High Fidelity
THC 29.75%
CBD 0%
Flower
Trunk Funk
by High Fidelity
THC 31.66%
CBD 0%
Flower
Citrus Cake
by High Fidelity
THC 31.78%
CBD 0%
Flower
Boss OG
by High Fidelity
THC 31.29%
CBD 0%
Flower
Zkittle Mints
by High Fidelity
THC 31.83%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mister Miyagi
by High Fidelity
THC 29.12%
CBD 0%
Flower
Triple Chocolate Chip
by High Fidelity
THC 28.1%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
High Fidelity
Catalog
Cannabis