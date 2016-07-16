Loading…
Logo for the brand High Fidelity

High Fidelity

Irene OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Irene OG effects

Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Creative
51% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
